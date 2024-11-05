Please help me find Blue

This is a heartfelt plea to anyone who might know where my darling boy is. Blue is a grey Siamese cat who disappeared on 8 June from Papplewick, Nottingham NG15.

Blue is 5 years old and does not usually stray beyond our garden. He is very timid and would not approach strangers. He is neutered and chipped. Perhaps someone is looking after him not realising he is our missing boy and how much we miss him. We are devastated and are searching endlessly. Our family feels broken and we cannot give up on him. If you might know where Blue is please contact me. Call 07966 464239. £100 for a verified photo of him with location.