Nottinghamshire’s Armed Forces’ champions honoured at Boots and Beret 2024 Awards

More than 200 Armed Forces champions and dignitaries attended Nottinghamshire County Council’s second Boots and Beret Awards at Goosedale, near Papplewick, on Thursday.

The showpiece event was launched last year to celebrate the tireless dedication, commitment and service within the Armed Forces' community across Nottinghamshire.

This year's awards were presented across eight categories and the winners were:

Legacy (Inspiration) Award (sponsored by Experian) - Flight Lieutenant Michael North, RAFAC;

Employer Award (sponsored by Nottinghamshire County Council) - Nottinghamshire Police;

Employee Award (sponsored by Gleeds) - Harjit Bailey, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust;

Clinical Services Award (sponsored by Motorfinity) - Nottingham University Hospitals;

Community Award (sponsored by Nottinghamshire Police & Crime Commissioner) - Bilsthorpe Veterans' Breakfast Club (Arthur Pinnick);

Special Project Award (sponsored by Nottinghamshire County Council) - Rushcliffe Borough Council;

Cadet Forces Adult Volunteer Award (sponsored by Amazon) - Paul Hose, Nottinghamshire Army Cadets;

Reservist Award (sponsored by Heckler and Koch) - Louis Curtis, Royal Navy

The winners pictured at Nottinghamshire County Council's second Boots and Beret Awards.

Councillor Keith Girling, the county council’s Armed Forces Champion, hailed the event as a huge success and said he was delighted the tireless efforts of so many people had been recognised.

He said: “This year’s Boots and Beret Awards was once again a fantastic and moving occasion and I would like to thank everyone who attended for celebrating the tremendous work which happens throughout the county in support of our Armed Forces community.

“As a military veteran myself and the county council’s Armed Forces Champion, it was wonderful to see the spotlight shine on so many deserving individuals, organisations and businesses.

“Nottinghamshire has a rich military history and Thursday night’s event at Goosedale was a fitting way to honour the people who have given so much for their country and as well as the individuals, businesses and organisations who support them.”

Community Award winners, Arthur Pinnick and his wife Glenys, set up Bilsthorpe Veterans' Breakfast Club 18 months ago and run a monthly session where all the breakfasts are cooked to order by the pair.

Arthur said: “This award means so much to me and Glenys because we put our heart and soul into it.

"It’s difficult at times as we don’t get any funding or grants, but it’s something we want to do for the local community. We’ll definitely be keeping it going for as long as we can.”

Employee Award winner Harjit Bailey is Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Armed Forces Champion and provides advice and guidance for colleagues and patients on what help and support is available to them.

She said: “I’m honoured that my role has been recognised and I’m determined to keep raising awareness of the financial, emotional and general day to day support that is available to veterans and Armed Forces personnel who may need it at some stage of their life.”

Dedicated volunteer Paul Hose, who won the Cadet Forces Adult Volunteer Award, only applied to join Nottinghamshire Army Cadets during lockdown but has since gone on to qualify as a sergeant and was commissioned as an officer last year.

In that short period of time, he has made a significant impact on the lives of the young cadets as he helps them prepare for adulthood.

He said: "I work in an inner-city detachment where we have 71 kids and that presents a lot of challenges, but to work with them is an amazing opportunity for me - so this is for everyone at Notts ACF and all my cadets as well.

"A lot of my family have served, and my children are grown up, so I had time to join the ACF. I just wanted to have a go. I didn't know if I'd be any good, but I put my name forward and here we are."

Louis Curtis, who won the Reservist Award, has been with the Royal Navy for four years and recently spent nine months deployed in the Caribbean, Pacific and the South China Sea.

He said: “I'm very proud to represent the reserves and to win this award - not only for HMS Sherwood, but for the wider Naval community as well.

"I work in the Department for Business and Trade. I initially joined supporting businesses in the East Midlands and across the whole Midlands, but now I work in security and defence exports.

"They're a very supportive employer and they enable me to serve my country, which I'm very proud of."

Sir Andrew Pulford GCB, CBE, DL - former Air Chief Marshal – was guest of honour and Notts TV presenter Mark Dennison was host for the evening.

In addition to the category sponsors, the event’s main sponsors were the county council's partners, ARC Partnership, Scape and Via East Midlands.