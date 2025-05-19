Newark housebuilder to host first-time buyer event at sought after development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting a first-time buyer event at its popular Kings Meadow development in Fernwood, where local property seekers will have the chance to explore the available homes and discover the perfect one for them.

Located off Great North Road, just three miles away from Newark, Kings Meadow consists of a stunning range of three, four and five bedroom homes.

The event will take place on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May and will serve as an opportunity for local property seekers to take a tour of the development and have any questions about the homes, development, buying options or tailored packages answered by the sales team.

One of the homes available to purchase is the three bedroom The Hemlock style home priced from £250,000. The home opens into a welcoming entrance hall which leads into a convenient downstairs cloakroom and through to the open plan ground floor, consisting of a front aspect living room which flows seamlessly into a sleek U-shaped kitchen with integrated appliances, additional storage and French doors to the rear garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms, the largest of which features fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are excited to be hosting this first-time buyer event at Kings Meadow. Purchasing your first home is a huge step so we hope this event helps local property seekers decide if a home at Kings Meadow is right for them. This is an excellent development both in terms of its location and the selection of homes, so it would be a great idea to come along to this event before too many of the homes have been secured by other buyers.”

The village of Fernwood is just 10 minutes outside of Newark, meaning that residents can enjoy the peace and quiet of village life without missing out on the fun and excitement of a thriving town. Newark is home to all the amenities of a city, as well as a host of hidden gems that can only be found there. Residents can enjoy a drink at The Barge floating pub, have a night out at Club X located in the historic Corn Exchange building and see a show at The Palace Theatre.

For families there are plenty of schools nearby. Chuter Ede Primary School is only a five-minute drive away, Claypole CofE Primary School is six minutes away, and John Hunt Academy is just three minutes away. For children in secondary school, there is the excellent The Suthers School, which is perfectly situated just a one-minute drive away.

The location also offers easy transport links to Newark, Nottingham and London.

To find out more about Kings Meadow and the available homes, visit the website or call 01636 233225. The marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.