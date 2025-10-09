MP makes ‘valuable’ visit to new housing development in Bolsover

Natalie Fleet MP with Persimmon Nottingham Managing Director, Gareth Hankin, and Persimmon Nottingham Land Director, George Breed

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet has made a “valuable” visit to a housing development to hear future plans about housing in the area.

Ms Fleet spent time with local housebuilder Persimmon to hear more about the work underway at their Castle Walk development.

Hosted by Gareth Hankin, Managing Director for Persimmon Nottingham, the MP was given a tour of the development that will provide roughly 238 homes upon completion.

The Bolsover site is one of Persimmon’s larger development in the area.

Natalie Fleet MP said: “It was a pleasure to visit the Castle Walk site and meet the team at Persimmon.

“Seeing the development first-hand and hearing more about future plans was really valuable.

“It’s important that new housing works for the community, and I’ll keep making sure local voices are part of the conversation."

Gareth Hankin, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Natalie Fleet MP to our Castle Walk site and show her the progress that is being made on this development.

“With the focus on the need for more homes, we’re proud to be playing our part in delivering high-quality, and affordable homes for local people.

“By creating energy-efficient homes, providing local jobs and training opportunities we not only working to address housing shortage, but also leaving a positive impact in the local area.”