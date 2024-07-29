Mansfield Woodhouse duo smash walking challenge May for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance
The duo decided to take up the challenge after being inspired by the fundraising efforts of Shop Manager, Jennie Cooper and her team of volunteers who keep the shop open and serving the community.
Kev said: “Jennie and her fantastic team deserve a big medal for fundraising to keep the helicopter flying. Every member of her team including each volunteer are worth their weight in gold.
Some days were easier than others, especially the bad weather on some days which meant they completed the distance by walking around the home and garden.
Kev and Bev are grateful to everyone who sponsored them and raise £725, which they recently presented to Jennie at the Mansfield Woodhouse Shop.
Jennie showed her appreciation and said: “Bev is a fantastic volunteer at the Mansfield Woodhouse shop, and we love seeing Kev when he calls in. We are so incredibly proud of both, and Rosie of course, for taking on the 6k a day challenge and completely smashing their target. Thank you so much for all your support!”
