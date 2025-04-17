Local opticians supports ambitious MS fundraising challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A local opticians is backing a charity fundraising challenge which will see a client with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) take on an 8,000km bike ride across Canada, aiming to raise over £700,000 for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Shadbolt, who was diagnosed with MS more than 30 years ago, will be embarking on the RideCanada4MS challenge this May – a solo cycle journey from Nova Scotia to British Columbia. The epic challenge is designed to raise awareness and vital funds for MS brain health initiatives, and could see Dominic cover the vast distance over several gruelling months.

Helping him on his way is Nottingham-based Brooks and Wardman Optometrists and Contact Lens Practitioners, who have donated over £1,000 worth of specialist treatment and glasses to ensure Dominic’s complex vision needs are met for the journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks and Wardman is an independent optical practice providing eye examinations and dispensing spectacles and contact lenses. Dominic himself is a longstanding client with complex optical needs as a result of the condition making his eyecare treatment more specialist than most.

Dominic Shadbolt

Dominic comments: “I’m hugely grateful to the support from Brooksand Wardman for helping me complete this challenge and reach my ambitious fundraising goal to help MS brain health initiatives. Eye conditions and MS often go hand in hand and this support will help me be at my best as I embark on this tremendous journey across Canada.”

David Bennett, Optometrist from Brooks and Wardman, said: “We’ve been working closely with Dominic over a number of years to treat and manage his vision, which has been significantly impacted by this condition. We’re pleased to contribute to such a worthy cause and help ensure that Dominic’s vision doesn’t stand in the way of him completing this ambitious challenge which will help so many.”

For more information and to make a donation visit www.rc4ms.org