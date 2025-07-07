Kevin Clifton congratulates Kirkby-in-Ashfield dancer on graduating from Liverpool Theatre School

Mia Handbury (21), a talented dancer from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, is celebrating after graduating from the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School.

The gifted performer, who graduated with a Level 5 Diploma in Professional Dance, was presented with her certificate by television and stage star, Kevin Clifton.

The professional dancer, who is best known for Strictly Come Dancing and his acclaimed performances in Rock of Ages and Burn the Floor, congratulated Mia on her achievement. During Liverpool Theatre School's graduation ceremony, he also inspired graduating students with a keynote address where he gave the next generation of dance and musical theatre stars valuable advice on preparing for their careers as professional performers.

He said: “Supporting young performers at the start of their journey is something I feel very passionate about, and I’m honoured to be part of the graduation celebrations at Liverpool Theatre School. It’s a pleasure to share such a special day with these talented graduates and their families – huge congratulations to them all!”

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Kevin Clifton to our graduation ceremony. His journey from ballroom champion to West End star is a real inspiration, and we know his presence will leave a lasting impression on our students as they get ready to embark on their professional careers.”

Mia added: “It was such an amazing afternoon and having Kevin Clifton present us with our certificates made graduation day even more special.”

Liverpool Theatre School, which has been nurturing young talent for over 85 years, has helped shape the careers of many of the region’s professional dancers, performers and musical theatre stars. Former students have gone on to appear in shows such as Mamma Mia!, SIX, Frozen, Starlight Express, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

The centre of excellence, whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE and musical theatre star Anita Dobson, provides talented young people with the skills they need to perform professionally. As part of a commitment to making high level musical theatre and dance training more accessible to working class performers, Liverpool Theatre School offers a number of fully funded places and bursaries every year.

In addition to full-time professional training, Liverpool Theatre School also provides coaching for younger performers at its junior academy, which is open to anyone from the age of four to 16. Established in 1939, Liverpool Theatre School is the city’s longest running performing arts school. It is located at 35 Sefton Street, near the city’s Creative Quarter. For further information, please visit liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk.