Immediate Justice scheme spruces up community centre for elderly residents

Residents enjoying the newly painted community centre

A much-loved community centre in Kirkby-in-Ashfield has been given a new lease of life thanks to a series of Immediate Justice days of action.

Over several days (20-22 May), individuals taking part in the Immediate Justice scheme worked to completely repaint and refresh the interior of the Homesteads community centre – a vital social hub for elderly residents in the area.

The activity formed part of a wider programme of reparation and restorative work that sees low-level offenders held accountable for their actions by carrying out meaningful work in the communities they’ve impacted.

The Homesteads, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, which hosts regular activities and support sessions for older people, was selected as a priority for redecoration after feedback from residents and partners highlighted the need for improvement.

A Immediate Justice service user painting the community centre.

Offenders worked under supervision to repaint the communal spaces to brighten corridors and help to make the facility more welcoming and pleasant for its users using paint donated by Ashfield-based Green Gnomes.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dwayne from Mansfield, one of the service users who spent a day on the Immediate Justice scheme after being caught in possession of Cannabis, praised the scheme.

He said: “I think it’s a lot easier going through Immediate Justice and being able to give back rather than going through Court.

“It has made me think about my actions. I think the new painting will have a good impact on the community too.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden said: “This is exactly what Immediate Justice is all about – giving back to communities and helping to repair the harm caused by antisocial behaviour.

“By using reparation to improve a valued local facility, we’re supporting residents and sending a strong message that there are consequences for crime.

“I’m proud to see the difference this work is making in Kirkby and right across Nottinghamshire.”

The work at the Homesteads is just one of many impactful days of action delivered across Nottinghamshire through the Immediate Justice scheme.

Since its launch in January 2024, the programme has seen over 500 offenders referred in for reparation activity – giving back to the communities affected by their actions and helping to restore public spaces.

From the jet-washing and restoration of a war memorial at Ladybrook in Mansfield, to a transformative multi-agency clean-up at Asda in Hyson Green, and the tidying and planting work at Clifton Flower Park, these interventions have left a lasting positive mark on communities.

Each project not only improves the environment but also supports wider efforts to reduce antisocial behaviour and increase public confidence.

Cllr John Wilmot, Executive Lead for Community Safety at Ashfield District Council, said: “We want to see a safe and stronger Ashfield for all our residents and seeing those who have done harm to our communities or committed offences, give something back in such a positive way, illustrates how programmes like Immediate Justice can make a real difference.”

Ashfield Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Chris Boylin said: “The work carried out at the Homesteads has made a real difference to the local community.

“It’s a brilliant example of how partnership-led initiatives like Immediate Justice can bring visible improvements to our neighbourhoods while also encouraging accountability from those who’ve caused harm.

“The feedback we’ve had from residents has been incredibly positive, and it’s great to see this facility restored to a standard the community can be proud of.”

Steff Edwards, Red Snapper Managed Services Contracts Manager said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of the Immediate Justice placement at the community centre.

“By contributing to spaces like the Homesteads Community Centre, participants are not only taking responsibility for their actions but also playing a direct role in supporting communities often affected by low-level crime and antisocial behaviour.

“Immediate Justice is a holistic approach that brings accountability, repair and real community impact together.”

To report antisocial behaviour in your neighbourhood, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or visit the web page linked below to report.

In an emergency, you should always call 999.