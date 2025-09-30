Honouring the generosity of Barbara Overton and Melvin Flint at the Sherwood Forest Trust

The Sherwood Forest Trust has recently been touched by the kindness and generosity of two very special people and their families.

We were honoured to receive a legacy gift from the late Barbara Overton, who kindly remembered the Trust in her will. Her thoughtful gift will help us continue our work protecting ancient woodland, supporting local wildlife, and passing on the heritage of Sherwood Forest to future generations.

We were also deeply moved to learn that, at the funeral of Melvin Flint, a collection was taken in aid of the Sherwood Forest Trust. The generosity of Melvin’s family and friends at such a difficult time is truly humbling. This kindness will make a real difference to our ongoing conservation projects and community engagement work across Sherwood.

Melvin Flint brought together Rotary clubs from across the district in 1998 to begin the creation of a new woodland, Rotary Wood, as part of a Millennium project. Sherwood Forest Trust were called in to provide expertise and materials.

Melvin chaired the committee for nearly three years, guiding fundraising and volunteers who worked hard to plant thousands of young trees, including one very special clone of the Major Oak.

Thanks to Melvin’s hard work and dedication, Rotary Wood has grown into a thriving part of Sherwood Heath, managed by Sherwood Forest Trust, and a place for nature and for people to enjoy.

In memory of both Barbara and Melvin, the Trust will be gifting young Oak trees to their families to stand as living reminders of their loved ones. These special trees have been lovingly grown in our Community Tree Nursery from seeds of local native trees, collected by our Tree Nursery Officer, Izzy Pass. The trees are nurtured by Izzy and a team of brilliant volunteers until strong enough to plant out.

Helen Sullivan, CEO of the Sherwood Forest Trust, shares: “We are deeply grateful to the families of Barbara Overton and Melvin Flint. Their generous support is a touching tribute to two remarkable individuals and will play a vital role in preserving the special heritage and landscape of Sherwood Forest for future generations.”