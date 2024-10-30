On Sunday, 27th October, a group of women took to horseback in various Halloween fancy dress on a ride, to and around Blidworth woods in order to raise money for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group met at the yard of Gaynor Corkhill, the ride organiser, in Blidworth and then proceeded to ride through the village and out towards Blidworth Bottoms.

‘I wanted to get some of the local horse owners together to have some fun, help build a strong community spirit and help a local charity whilst we did it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We all nominated a charity we wanted to support and in the end, we chose Mansfield Wildlife Rescue UK reg. charity 1186301. As animal lovers it was an easy decision made even easier by the fact, they are local and on of the ladies who came on the ride keeps her horse next to the sanctuary.’ Said Gaynor.

Halloween Horsing Around for Charity

The ladies taking part all donated £5 and as the ride progressed around the woods, walkers and cyclists were asked if they wanted to donate and thankfully some of them did, including the proprietor of the burger van, situated on the car park at the entrance to Blidworth Woods on Longdale Lane.

‘We had a lot of fun and drew so many lovely comments from passers-by, the children we encountered especially loved the spectacle and even more importantly we managed to raise £105.00’.

It was such a great day that we have started planning a Christmas fancy dress ride where we aim to raise money for the Special Baby Care Unit. We have already had 20 horse owners and riders sign up to join this one.

Onwards and upwards the group are looking at continuing their hobby at the weekend of horse riding and helping more local charities by organising more horse and rider outings.