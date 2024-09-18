Grants available to help community groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grants are being made available for local community or voluntary groups in Bolsover District to help them develop community facilities and activities.

The grant scheme has been developed by Bolsover District Council in partnership with Efficiency East Midland and applications for the scheme are welcomed from those that can demonstrate local support for a project.

If you know of, or are involved in, a community group that you think could benefit from this funding then why not apply? To qualify for the award the group must:

Help bring communities together

Improve quality of life

Benefit tenants/residents in an area where the Council has properties.

Organisations who received a grant in 2023 are not eligible for an award in 2024.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Councillor Steve Fritchley said, “I said in 2022 we would do as much as we can to help local groups and this is just another example of where we are helping them through a grants scheme.

“Small pots of money like this can often mean the difference between being able to continue their activities or an organisations survival and I am pleased we are able to offer this assistance again. So, I would urge local groups and clubs to apply for this funding as soon as possible.”

The deadline for groups applying for the grant scheme is 11 October 2024. Please contact Jane Calladine on 01246 593060 or [email protected] for an application form or for more information.