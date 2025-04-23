Farmers urged to help spread the message at the Nottinghamshire County Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The president of the Newark & Notts Agricultural Society is hoping to get more farmers involved in this year's county show to explain the role the industry plays in maintaining the British way of life.

Colonel Tim Richmond says the Nottinghamshire County Show, which returns to the Newark Showground on May 10, is a perfect opportunity for people in agriculture to show how it puts food on our tables, as well as managing the countryside and protecting the country’s most precious wildlife.

It will be the 140th time that the show has been held, and the Society is promising another day of farming, food, and fun.

They are also holding a breakfast event, where agricultural companies and farmers from across the industry can come together to discuss issues such as succession planning and the aftermath of the spring budget.

The event will be chaired by the society's deputy president, Sir Mark Spencer, and will take place in the morning ahead of the show, with attendees invited to stay on and enjoy the main event.

Alongside the ever-popular livestock parade and equestrian events, the main ring will be hosting a motorcycle stunt team and a lawnmower race, accompanied by food and drink stands, trade stalls and countryside games.

The show is also hosting its ever-popular Make, Bake, and Grow event, where competitors go head-to-head with their home-made cakes, garden produce and crafts.

Tim said: “Obviously, there are some issues surrounding farming at the moment, such as food security, and these affect everyone in the county.

“Not only will the society’s breakfast event bring people together to talk about them, the show itself will enable farmers to demonstrate what agriculture contributes to our country, such as high-quality food production and management of the countryside.”

Tim, who is a chartered accountant by profession, lives in Kirklington and has held many positions in the county, including that of Vice Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire from 2008 to 2022 and High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire from 2002 to 2003.

He has attended the county show on many occasions, and he understands the role it also plays in bringing groups and organisations together, especially in the George Stephenson Hall, which hosts the popular community zone.

But he also has a personal reason for cherishing the show, because it takes him back to his childhood, when his family raised geese, chickens, and pigs at their farmhouse close to the Westhorpe Estate near Southwell.

As well as reflecting on its own history, this year’s show will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, recognising another group of people Tim particularly admires – the wartime generation, whose hard work and sacrifice, both on the battlefield and on the home front, helped Britain through the Second World War.

Tim has also got strong military links, having served as a former officer in the Royal Artillery Territorial Army/Army Reserve and TA Colonel for the East Midlands and county commandant of Nottinghamshire Army Cadet Force.

He said: “We want to recognise the contribution of the wartime generation, as well as demonstrate what farming would have been like during World War Two and how important it was in helping to make the country self-sufficient at a time of national emergency.”

This returns Tim to the theme of food security which, due to climate change and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, is as relevant to day-to-day life in the county as it has ever been.

He said: “I have great respect for farmers. Their lives are affected by so many things that are out of their control in ways that most business owners cannot contemplate, and they just get on with it.

“They are at the heart of the food security that is so vital for this country, and the show recognises that. That’s why we hope they will come down, take part in the breakfast event, and then help us to spread the message about the importance of what they do.

“And, of course, they will discover how well organised the show is and how it’s run by a group of warm and welcoming staff and volunteers who work extremely hard every year out of passion for the show and the rural way of life.”

Tickets are now on sale and are available at a discounted rate of £14 until May 2. For more information or to find out how to become a member of the Society and enjoy exclusive access – visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com