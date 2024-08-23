Charity offers free skills courses in green community hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following on from the success of a first round of free courses in spring and summer, local charity Groundwork Five Counties is restarting its Green Skills courses in Bilborough, Nottingham.

‘The Little Walled Garden’ on St Martin’s Road is an allotment space that the organisation is transforming into a community hub with a view of offering activities for people of all ages.

Over the past few months, participants of the Green Skills programme helped transform the allotment from an overgrown wilderness to a beautiful space – with big plans for the future.

Participants chose from a wide range of topics, from growing vegetables and habitat management to brick working and carpentry. All these courses and more are back for the next round, which take place flexibly between September and December.

Learning brickwork at the Little Walled Garden

Rish Mills, Delivery Manager at Groundwork Five Counties, says: “We are very grateful to the enthusiastic learners in our first round, who helped us get the site ready while learning valuable new skills.

“We are very flexible with these courses; people can choose what they want to learn. Some learned how to mix cement and the basics of brick laying to build raised beds, walls and paths from discarded bricks. Others learned carpentry and DIY skills or found out for the first time how satisfying it is to plant seeds and watch vegetables grow.

“Thanks to our enthusiastic learners, we now have delicious sweetcorn, lettuce, and potatoes growing – which we plan to share with local residents.

“Getting onto our free Green Skills course is a great way to gain work experience and be part of something amazing that will benefit the whole community!”

The Little Walled Garden after the hard work of previous learners

The courses take place over 12 hours with an environmental expert in small groups, to explore what each learner is interested in and receive as much support as they need. All participants will receive a certificate upon completion to showcase the skills learned and experience gained.

The courses are open to adults of all ages, in or out of work, from any background and ability. Here’s what previous learners have said:

“It’s really helped improve my confidence and anxiety issues. Being in a small group and working with the tutor has been very beneficial.”

“I’ve learned the basics of carpentry and even tried my hand at bricklaying. I would definitely recommend this course.”

To find out more and sign up, visit the Groundwork Five Counties website: www.groundwork.org.uk/green-skills-nottingham

This programme is funded by the Community & Family Learning fund that Nottingham City Council awards to organisations developing courses that inspire and give adults the confidence to learn again, develop new skills and achieve personal goals.

Groundwork Five Counties (formerly known as Groundwork Greater Nottingham) is a charity that helps people and communities by improving employability, offering education and pathways into green jobs, promoting sustainability, protecting and improving local green spaces, and more. It has been active in Nottingham and surrounding areas for over thirty years.