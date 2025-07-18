Caring colleagues rally round to support “one of a kind” Denise after shock cancer diagnosis

Caring colleagues of a homecare worker are fundraising to help their friend after she was diagnosed with Stage Four breast cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise Wilden (70) is a much-valued member of the team at Mansfield Woodhouse-based Your Home Care, and is used to caring for other people who need a little bit of extra help to stay living independently in their own homes.

But in May this year, Denise went for a checkup at a mobile scanning unit that was in a supermarket car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In good health, she had only gone to get a scan because she had received a letter saying that women of her age should get regular checks.

Denise Wilden is pictured with Harriett Renolds, the Registered Care Manager at Your Home Care.

But the scan revealed a mass and Denise was advised that more investigations were needed to see exactly what was going on.

She was diagnosed with Stage Two breast cancer, but in June this was revised to Stage Four cancer.

Denise is now on a course of chemotherapy treatments and currently cannot work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not how I planned my year to be going,” she said. “I am now trying to process the fact that I am on palliative care.

“If the treatment works, I will have one or two more years but I cannot say at this moment how it will go.’

“I could sit and cry but it would do nothing, so we will just have to sit and wait and see where we go from here. I try not to get upset but sometimes I do have a cry in the shower.”

“My colleagues are wonderful. I don’t automatically expect help but they have supported me and have arranged the fundraising to help with the financial side of things. It’s very humbling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denise lives in New Houghton with her daughter Helena, and is also mum to Robert, who lives in Scotland.

Your Home Care staff have organised two fundraising walks up Mount Snowdon in Wales, and have also arranged bake sales and other events.

The company is proud of Denise and her work, which was recognised when she took home the Harriett’s Choice Award at the Your Home Care annual awards for staff.

Harriett Renolds, the Registered Care Manager, said: “Denise loves her job and her family. She is extremely thorough, and dedicated and always goes above and beyond, stepping up to fill any potential gaps we might have in cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her personality is as vibrant and joyful as her signature bright hair. She really is one of a kind.

“I hope our fundraising goes a little way to help ease some of the burden she faces. She really is a wonderful carer and the sort of person who puts others first. We’re putting her first and will support her in any way we can.”

To find out more about the fundraising events, Like the Facebook page of Your Home Care.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/DeniseYHC