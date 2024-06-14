Bingham care home host 'reassuring' Alzheimer's Society drop-in session on impacts of dementia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents, their relatives, and members of the local community attended the drop-in session

A Bingham care home held a "reassuring" Alzheimer's Society drop-in session to help members of the community learn more about the reality of dementia.

HC-One’s Fosse Way View care home, in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, was visited by Vanessa Wright, Dementia Adviser at the Alzheimer’s Society, where she held a drop-in session for residents, their relatives, and members of the local community last week. Those interested in receiving advice and support attended the event to speak with Vanessa about the reality of living with dementia.

Vanessa listened to their queries and experiences, and she signposted them to local services. Carolyn Oldham, Senior Carer at Fosse Way View, also provided further support and advice.

Vanessa Wright from Alzheimer's Society held the drop-in session with Carolyn Oldham, FWV Carer

Liz Wood, Fosse Way View Home Manager, said:

“We would like to say a big thank you to Vanessa and the team at the Alzheimer’s Society for the support they give our residents, relative and our team. They really do a fantastic job.”

Ann French, whose mother is a resident at Fosse Way View, stated:

“These sessions are so useful, knowing that there is someone available to talk to any answer questions you have is very reassuring.”

Vanessa Wright, Dementia Adviser at the Alzheimer’s Society, commented:

“These sessions give residents, staff, family and friends the opportunity to ask questions about dementia or situations they might be struggling with. They can receive expert advice, hints, tips, reassurance and support.”

Fosse Way View’s Resident Liaison Manager, Clare Howarth, added:

“We have been working with the Alzheimer's Society for two years and have previously held Dementia Friends Training Sessions here.