Ashfield District Council hosts successful Artificial Intelligence networking event

Ashfield District Council in association with Discover Ashfield, hosted the ‘Future of Work: Artificial Intelligence’ event at the Sherwood Observatory on 29 April.

The event gathered business leaders and professionals to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and shaping the future of business.

The day featured talks from speakers Tristram Hooley, Professor of Career Education and Director of Research at the University of Derby as well as Amin Al-Habaibeh, Professor of Intelligent Engineering Systems within the Product Design team at Nottingham Trent University.

Guests engaged in lively discussions about AI, including robotics and the broader impacts Artificial Intelligence will have on society.

The day concluded with networking opportunities, refreshments, and a spectacular, exclusive planetarium show at the exquisite venue.

John Bennett, Executive Director of Place at Ashfield District Council, said: “This event was a fantastic opportunity for businesses to explore how AI can be used to boost productivity and drive growth. We are proud to support initiatives that give businesses the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in a rapidly changing business environment.

“Hosting this event at Sherwood Observatory not only provided an inspiring backdrop, but its unique setting reflects our commitment to the future of technology across our district and made the event even more memorable.”

Ashfield District Council looks forward to continuing to host events that inspire innovation, collaboration and growth across the district.

The next event will be in November, anyone interested in attending can register their interest here: https://www.ashfield.gov.uk/business-licensing/business-support/business-news/business-events/