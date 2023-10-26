You could win a 'free meal' with 'big fish and chips' challenge in Mansfield – but here's the catch
Sandy's Bar & Kitchen, located at One Call Stadium, Quarry Lane, has set a challenge for food lovers everywhere.
Every Friday from 12pm, the Mansfield Town FC-based bar and kitchen presents customers with a “traditional” challenge.
The meal includes two pieces of IPA battered cod, four slices of bread and butter, mushy peas, curry sauce, tartar sauce and chunky chips.
The meal costs £20 – but if one customer can successfully eat the “whole lot under 30 minutes in one sitting” – it is free. That is the challenge.
So far, only one person has landed on the leader board.
Food blogger Leah Shutkever, with a social media following of more than one million, is currently in the top spot.
Do you think you could be triumphant in the challenge?
You can book now on 01623 482 482.