You could win a 'free meal' with 'big fish and chips' challenge in Mansfield – but here's the catch

Can you eat this big fish and chips meal in under half an hour?

Sandy's Bar & Kitchen, located at One Call Stadium, Quarry Lane, has set a challenge for food lovers everywhere.

Every Friday from 12pm, the Mansfield Town FC-based bar and kitchen presents customers with a “traditional” challenge.

The meal includes two pieces of IPA battered cod, four slices of bread and butter, mushy peas, curry sauce, tartar sauce and chunky chips.

The meal costs £20 – but if one customer can successfully eat the “whole lot under 30 minutes in one sitting” – it is free. That is the challenge.

So far, only one person has landed on the leader board.

Food blogger Leah Shutkever, with a social media following of more than one million, is currently in the top spot.

Do you think you could be triumphant in the challenge?