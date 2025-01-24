Workplace wellbeing expert develops workshop to help prevent worker burnout

By Ian Tudor
Contributor
Published 24th Jan 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Burnout can affect different people in different ways, but there are things that can be done to spot the signs and to develop a way for forward.Burnout can affect different people in different ways, but there are things that can be done to spot the signs and to develop a way for forward.
A workplace wellbeing expert based in Mansfield Woodhouse has launched a workshop for businesses that will help them to support their colleagues at risk of burnout.

Former automotive executive Annette Clay is the founder of Road To Success Coaching, which provides specialist coaching services that support organisations to boost employee wellbeing, enhance productivity, and foster a culture of growth.

Annette has developed a new workshop entitled Building Understanding and Resilience in Mental Wellbeing.

During the workshop, which is ideal for groups of around 10 people, Annette explains her own personal story of burnout and how it helped shape her mission to help others.

She explains what wellbeing is and what burnout actually means, and she details the facts and figures around the issue.

For example, during 2023 one in five workers needed time off work due to mental health struggles caused by extreme pressure or stress.

Annette also examines emotions when it comes to feeling stressed or depressed, and then helps people to gain an awareness of their own situation, empowering them to develop a map to create a successful outcome.

Annette said: “Workplace wellbeing is a major topic at the moment, which is fantastic because as the stats show, it is very much needed.

"Forward-thinking companies are looking at ways they can help colleagues to be better, and company directors and senior managers are recognising that by supporting employees, productivity can increase and absenteeism can decrease.”She added: “This workshop will help companies and other organisations demonstrate that they really do care about their staff.”

For more information about the workshop, email [email protected].

