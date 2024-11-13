Welcome to the November Business Breakfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Come join us for a morning of networking and learning at the NTU Mansfield University Centre for our breakfast event, sponsored by Portland College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diversity & Inclusion is a strategic focus for most businesses, with 73% of organisations in this year’s Institute of Student Employers survey reporting having formal targets in place around diversity of hires. Despite these efforts, employment disparities persist, and significant barriers remain for under-represented groups at each stage of the recruitment process.

This month's guest speakers are Mark Hill from Capita. Capita have recently undergone huge changes to their recruitment policies and procedures and will be discussing how their exceptional practice has impacted on their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portland College will be discussing their supported internships and the incredible work they do to support their learners. Find out how you can support their learners in your business, while also demonstrating your commitment to inclusive recruitment.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

NTU will be following on from our business breakfast with a workshop focused on Skills for Success Inclusive Recruitment.

The session aims to develop your understanding and knowledge around inclusive recruitment of early career talent. We’ll give you practical tools and tips that will help you attract & select a more diverse workforce.

The session will cover topics such as:

The graduate labour market and the barriers faced by various under-represented groups in relation to recruitment.Inclusive job adverts and the importance of language in attracting diverse candidates.The impact of unconscious bias in recruitment and the workplaceSelection methods to support your business reduce bias, increase objectivity and recruit more diverse early career talentOur final speaker is Samanfer Jefferies, who will be discussing the local support available for those who are seeking a diagnosis and support available for those who are newly diagnosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connect with fellow professionals, share ideas, and enjoy a delicious breakfast spread. This event is a fantastic opportunity to expand your business contacts and gain insights from industry experts.

Don't miss out on this chance to kickstart your day with a dose of inspiration and collaboration. Reserve your spot now!