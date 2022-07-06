The society, which operates more than 400 food stores and funeral homes across the 20 counties – including in Warsop, Skegby and Somercotes – has said ‘thank you’ to more than 119,000 members with its latest payout.

Now, shoppers can use their dividend when they next visit a CEC store to pick up food and vital essentials.

Not only do shoppers benefit by being a member of the society, but their continued support also allows the business to invest funds into supporting a whole host of important community projects and local good causes.

Central England Co-op has paid out more than £500,000 to its members

This included:

£170,000 being shared between 136 charities and good causes via its Community Dividend Fund; Distributing millions of meals to those in need via its food redistribution project with FareShare Midlands and store food bank donation; Supporting long-term partners including Dementia UK with more than £1.7 million now donated to the charity; The third annual Christmas toy appeal, which saw 10,000 toys handed out to local charities and good causes; Creating sustainable green spaces near some of its food stores and funeral homes for the benefit of the community

Gillian Trickitt, CEC membership manager, said: “Our members are at the heart of everything we do and we thank them for their loyalty.

“Throughout the year, we give a share of our profits not only to our members, but to community groups and it’s because of our members we can make a real difference and give back to our communities in the way we do.

“I’d like to thank members for their continued support and hope they enjoy this reward for their wonderful loyalty.

“Becoming a member offers a host of benefits ranging from collecting points every time you spend in store to earn a share of the profits, access to member-exclusive prices, as well as activities and classes in the community.

“It also gives access to community initiatives including the Community Dividend Fund, which hands out grants of up to £5,000 to charities and good causes across the society’s trading estate.”

Find out how to become a member at membership.centralengland.coop