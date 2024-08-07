As workplace closures rise over fears of further rioting, these are your rights and what steps to take if you feel unsafe 🌍

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small businesses across the country are boarding up and closing early in anticipation of further rioting

Over 100 planned protests and around 30 counter-protests are expected on 7 August

Workers are generally entitled to normal pay if their workplace closes due to extraordinary circumstances, such as riots

If employees feel unsafe travelling to or being at work, they should communicate their concerns to their employer

A London office worker has said that they and their colleagues have been instructed to leave their office because of “planned riots” in the area.

And small businesses around the country have said they feel “frightened” as they prepare for further rioting by boarding up shop fronts and closing early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses in areas listed as possible targets said they feel “apprehensive” about the planned disorder on Wednesday evening (7 August), and are taking precautions including removing valuables from their shops.

Police are understood to be preparing to respond to more than 100 planned protests and potentially around 30 more counter protests on Wednesday, with gatherings anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales.

A police source said: “Today is probably going to be the busiest day of the week, into the evening. Tonight, we think it’s looking like a credible picture. We are preparing for activity across 41 forces.”

Hopefully, the rioting, disorder and domestic terrorism on our streets will come to a swift end. But what are your rights if your workplace has to close early due to extraordinary circumstances? Will you still be paid?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what if your workplace hasn’t closed, but you don’t feel safe heading in to work? Here is everything you need to know...

Members of the Middlesbrough community come together to clean up their streets after far-right activists destroyed property following riots on 5 August (Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What are my rights?

Under UK law, if a workplace closes early due to unforeseen or extraordinary circumstances such as planned riots, employees' rights and entitlements generally hinge on the specific terms of their employment contract and the circumstances surrounding the closure.

Some contracts may specify what happens in cases of unforeseen closures, while some employers may have policies in place for handling situations where the workplace is forced to close early.

In emergencies such as planned riots, employers should communicate clearly with employees about the situation and any temporary changes to working arrangements. Employees should stay informed and follow any instructions provided by their employer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employers have a duty to ensure the health and safety of their employees. If a workplace closure is necessary to protect employees from harm due to extraordinary circumstances, such measures are generally supported by health and safety regulations.

Will I still get paid?

Typically, employees are entitled to their normal pay if the closure is due to circumstances beyond their control, especially if they are available and willing to work but are unable to do so due to the closure.

If the closure is due to a health or safety concern that makes it unsafe for employees to work, and if an employee is unable to work due to illness, they may be entitled to Statutory Sick Pay (SSP).

Employees who are uncertain about their rights in such situations should seek clarification from their employer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I don’t feel safe going to work - what should I do?

If you don't feel safe travelling to or being at work due to riots or similar disturbances, even if your place of employment hasn’t officially closed, you have several options and steps you can take.

Notify your employer about your safety concerns as openly and early as possible, and request to work from home or an alternative location if possible. Any half decent employer will be willing to accommodate such requests during extraordinary circumstances.

Do document any communications and concerns you raise about safety, as this can be important if there are any disputes later on.

You might also consider using annual leave if you feel unsafe but cannot work from home, and if the situation impacts your mental health or physical well-being, you may be able to take sick leave - provide your employer with a doctor’s note if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under UK employment law, if you are compelled to leave work or stay away due to genuine health and safety concerns, you may have grounds for not attending work without penalty - if you are dismissed for not attending work due to safety concerns, you might have grounds for claiming unfair dismissal.

What if closures persist?

As mentioned, hopefully the rioting and thuggery seen on our streets will quickly come to an end, but if a workplace closure becomes prolonged, such as due to permanent damage to premises, the rights and entitlements of employees can become more complex.

Employees are still generally entitled to their normal pay if they are available to work but the workplace is closed due to permanent damage - especially true if the closure is not due to the employees' fault.

But be aware that some employment contracts may include clauses about temporary layoffs or reduced pay during periods when the business is unable to operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, employees should review their employment contracts for any clauses related to prolonged closures or damage to premises.

If feasible - such as with office work - employers might offer remote work arrangements to continue operations and keep employees engaged.