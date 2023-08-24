Two Mansfield leisure centres up for national awards

Both centres will be competing against each other for an award in the category Club/Centre of the Year for the Midlands region.

This is the first time Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre has made the final, but for Oak Tree this news marks an incredible achievement – this is the fifth event in succession that the centre has been shortlisted for the physical activity sector’s premier recognition showcase.

Oak Tree Leisure Centre won this award in 2018, 2019 and 2021. No event took place in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Oak Tree Leisure Centre has been shortlisted as a finalist five times on the trot

This year, the awards ceremony will be held on October 26th in Leeds, at the New Dock Hall within the Leeds Royal Armouries.

Brian Taylor, Chair of the More Leisure Community Trust, which manages the centres on behalf of Mansfield District Council, said:

“I am very proud to see two of our centres making the final at this major industry event, which showcases all that’s positive across the physical activity sector.

It’s great to see Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre making their debut but hats off to the team at Oak Tree on their amazing run of appearances in the final.

Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre makes its debut as a finalist

“We are up against some excellent leisure facilities in this keenly contested category, but I wouldn’t swap our two centres for any of the opposition. Fingers crossed for October!”

Dave Candler, CEO of STA, the headline sponsor for the ukactive Awards, said:

“This year’s finalists have all shown true innovation and creativity in what has been a difficult time for the industry.

“Their achievements and what they have done to help promote and advance the physical activity agenda is incredible, and we look forward to congratulating each and every one at this year’s awards ceremony.”

Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for the Environment and Leisure, added:

“Well done to both Oak Tree Leisure Centre and Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre for this fantastic achievement.

“Making the finalists’ shortlist in these awards really is no mean feat – and for Oak Tree’s centre to be shortlisted five times in a row and when they are up against other prestigious centres right across the region.