Tearproof Lashes for weddings? I do

Chiara says: “For most of my brides, I always try to encourage them to wear false lashes as they’re often being photographed from afar, and mascara isn’t enough to bring out their lashes and give eyes a beautiful frame.

“However, for many of my brides this wedding season, crying off their false lashes has been their number one concern.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weddings come with lashings of emotions, and not just if you’re the bride! Crying from happiness at the beautiful couple, crying laughing at the best man’s speech, and just plain old sobbing at the couple’s first dance. Thankfully ARDELL’s latest launch is the solution to all our emotional wedding problems…

The ARDELL Active Range. Picture: Ardell

Introducing ARDELL Active Lash and Duo Glue range (available at Superdrug for £7.99)

Active Lashes retain their 3D curl through tears and wedding dancing sweat, for an eye lift that won’t quit. Beautifully made with lustrous black fibres, on a flexible band that’s easy to apply and comfortable to wear, the lashes offer vivacious volume, instant eye lift and tear-proof, long-wear.

Duo Active Lash Glue is ARDELL’s strongest, longest-lasting adhesive for tearproof lash holding. Available in Clear and Black, this new lash glue holds lashes securely in place from day to night and is the ultimate wedding lash glue for bride or attendee.

The Active Lash styles:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chin Up – Rounded shape, fluttery textures, and a nonstop curl lift energise your eyes and add believable natural fullness to your lash line;

Gainz – With its lean build, light volume and uneven lengths, the rounded lash gets bouquet for its breezy natural beauty;

Speedy – Light volume, short length lash with a flared shape and graduated lengths that elongates toward the outer corner for an instant cat eye effect;

Pump’n – With a round lash profile, these lashes are longer in the middle then get playfully shorter to their outer corners for eye-opening effect;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soak It Up – Cute mid-volume lashes, with a curl you can count on. The rounded shape plays up eyes while crisscross layering adds dimensional detailing to lashes;