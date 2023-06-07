Tea franchise launches this weekend promising Mansfield shoppers a 'sweet' treat

Boba Shack, a drink franchise business specialising in flavoured tea, will open in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre on Saturday, June 10, at 9am.

The franchise, launched by Steve Smith and Philip Price, has units in Chesterfield, Doncaster and Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks Shoppinh Centre, selling a range of flavoured drinks from fruit teas to milkshakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve and Philip are “looking forward” to the Mansfield launch, as the business makes its Nottinghamshire debut.

Boba Shack will launch in Mansfield. Owners, Steve Smith and Philip Price.

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “We are very excited to have them joining us.”

Boba, which refers to tapioca pearls – edible translucent spheres produced from tapioca, a starch made from the cassava root – is included in all drinks, with a variety of flavours available.