Tea franchise launches this weekend promising Mansfield shoppers a 'sweet' treat
Boba Shack, a drink franchise business specialising in flavoured tea, will open in Mansfield’s Four Seasons Shopping Centre on Saturday, June 10, at 9am.
The franchise, launched by Steve Smith and Philip Price, has units in Chesterfield, Doncaster and Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks Shoppinh Centre, selling a range of flavoured drinks from fruit teas to milkshakes.
Steve and Philip are “looking forward” to the Mansfield launch, as the business makes its Nottinghamshire debut.
Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “We are very excited to have them joining us.”
Boba, which refers to tapioca pearls – edible translucent spheres produced from tapioca, a starch made from the cassava root – is included in all drinks, with a variety of flavours available.
From sweet and fruity flavours, to more traditional milk, tea and coffee options, shoppers can check out the full menu at bobashack.co.uk