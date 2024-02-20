News you can trust since 1952
Sutton opticians welcomes two new directors to its new-look store

A Sutton opticians is embarking on a new vision after the arrival of two new directors and a fresh new look to the store.
By John Smith
Published 20th Feb 2024, 14:46 GMT
The Specsavers store in Idlewells Shopping Centre has welcomed clinical director Sunny Boyal who will be working alongside retail director Michael Hinder.

Sunny began his career at Specsavers as a trainee optometrist and has progressed to his new role as director with a commitment to bring people together and foster community care.

He said: “My journey has been a medley of hurdles and remarkable opportunities.

New Sutton Specsavers directors Irfan Mkda (left) and Sunny Boyal (right) with current director Michael Hinder. Photo: SubmittedNew Sutton Specsavers directors Irfan Mkda (left) and Sunny Boyal (right) with current director Michael Hinder. Photo: Submitted
"Stepping into this role will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, with a profound commitment to care and innovative solutions for our community.”

Irfan Makda has also joined the team as audiology director and will head up the store’s new hearing hub, running clinics five days a week.

Part of Irfan’s new role will be positioning the store as a hearing hub, providing audiology services to the local community.

He said: “We are proud to take our clinical audiological expertise at Specsavers Sutton full-time and enhance the level of care we can offer the community with their hearing need.

“We are using the latest technology and able to reduce the demand on GP surgeries in Nottinghamshire.

As well as Sunny and Irfan’s arrivals, the has recently undergone a refit, including new frame stands and lighting, and has already been welcoming customers into the new-look premises.

For more information or to book a sight or hearing test, call Specsavers Sutton on 01623 552456 or visit specsavers.co.uk/stores/suttoninashfield

