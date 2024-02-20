Amazon team celebrates after another year of success
The Amazon team was treated to the masquerade themed celebration after another successful year at the fulfilment centre in Sutton.
At the party, guests enjoyed a live band, casino tables and a DJ along with entertainment from a fortune teller, a magician and stilt walkers.
Vivek Khanka, Amazon in Sutton’s general manager, said: “The annual team party is one of the highlights of the year at Amazon, so it was great to finally celebrate in style again as colleagues and friends.
"The event gave us the opportunity to say a big thank you to the team in Sutton for all the effort given over the previous 12 months.
"We are excited to continue delivering smiles to customers in Sutton-in-Ashfield and beyond in 2024.”
Radu Niculescu, an employee at Amazon in Sutton who attended the party, added: “Another year of success at Amazon in Sutton is complete!
"I had a great night celebrating 2023’s achievements with my teammates and am looking forward to getting stuck into the year ahead.”