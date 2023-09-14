Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pallet distributor Mitchells of Mansfield is now being supported by Webfleet, Bridgestone’s globally-trusted fleet management solution, after becoming the UK’s first operator of a Renault E Tech D Wide electric truck, identified as a feasible transition by Webfleet’s fleet electrification planning report.

Webfleet telematics data was used to confirm which truck should be replaced and with which battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Montgomery, Mitchells managing director, said: “With Webfleet, we could see exact mileage, tail lift use and average speeds for the original diesel truck, allowing us to anticipate exact energy needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Montgomery, Mitchells of Mansfield managing director, with the new electric truck the company is now using. Photo: Submitted

“This meant we didn’t overspend on battery packs we didn’t need and it ensures the battery will perform right up to the end of its term.

“We’ve already attracted some major contracts as a direct result of this move, with clients citing our commitment to green transport as a key driver in their decision making.”

Webfleet is also keeping Mitchells updated on charging needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Montgomery said: “Rather than investing in an expensive chargepoint, we’ve simply run a three-phase electrical cable out to a charging post at our Mansfield depot and it works faultlessly.

“We get an email alert via Webfleet whenever the truck is plugged in, when it has reached capacity and if there are any interruptions with the charger.

“We will also definitely be swapping three of our diesel vans to electric later this year, if the Webfleet data proves the business case.”

The investment has also had a significant positive impact on driver safety with Webfleet OptiDrive 360 highlighting instances of speeding, harsh steering or sudden braking across the fleet of 55 trucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Montgomery said: “We are fiercely proud of our reputation and our drivers are our brand ambassadors, so safe and considerate driving is important to us.

“Webfleet quickly shows us which drivers need support with driver training.”

The company is committed to becoming 100 per cent carbon neutral by 2027, with initiatives ranging from office lighting updates and electric forklift trucks to carbon offsetting.

Telematics specialists, and Webfleet premium partner, FMC Fleettrak advised on both solution and installation.