Official figures released by Nottinghamshire Council show that, at 21.3 per cent, Ashfield Council is performing better than any other council in the county.

Ashfield was praised for its innovative way of handling waste, including the Big Ashfield Spring Clean, which it has run for the past six years, where it sends in “flying skips” – bin lorries on tour – making it easier for people to get rid of their rubbish.

It also runs a free bulky waste offer, allowing households to get rid of up to three large items.

Ashfield Council has been praised for recycling initiatives like the Big Spring Clean. Photo: ADC

During the coronavirus pandemic, it was the only council in the county to maintain full bin collections, but council bosses are not resting on their laurels however and have plans to improve even more.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Over the past few years, we have made real progress in recycling.

“We are determined, as a council to lead from the front and have ambitious plans to improve even more.

“This achievement cannot be done, however, without the support of residents and I would like to thank them for helping us be the top place in the county for recycling."

Ashfield’s score of 21.3 per cent saw it top the county charts ahead of Rushcliffe at 20.8 per cent, Mansfield and Gedling, both 19.5 per cent, Newark & Sherwood, 18.9 per cent, Broxtowe, at 18.4 per cent, and Bassetlaw , 15.4 per cent.