Sutton concrete firm reveals sustainable possibilities in concrete production

Why Sustainability is a Concrete Matter: Reducing Carbon and Cost from Concrete Batching Plant Operations says inefficiencies in the plant and process lead to wasted materials and energy and increased maintenance costs.

Combining commentary from sustainability expert Dr Miles Watkins, testimonials and industry statistics, the paper was launched at the UK Concrete Show by James Bullock, managing director at ConSpare, of Castlewood Business Park, Farmwell Lane, Sutton.

Mr Bullock said: “Concrete production currently accounts for 1.5 per cent of the UK’s carbon footprint and with construction output expected to grow by 42 per cent by 2030, the challenge of reducing carbon emissions from the process poses a significant problem for the environment.

James Bullock, ConSpare managing director, right, with Tom Bullock, general manager of technical sales.

“The industry has made great strides in implementing more sustainable solutions. With our expertise in concrete batch plant technology and the production process we want to play our part, complementing the good work already taking place and providing an opportunity to forge a new path.”

Dr Watkins, said: “Sustainability is changing society. Sea levels are rising, we have more droughts and heatwaves than in any time in human history and Arctic ice is on course to disappear in our lifetimes. This is having a massively impactful change and businesses need to understand how society is moving and move with it, or risk getting left behind.

“There has been a considerable effort by our industry to tackle this problem, but we’ve only just begun – we’re about to embark on a journey and everyone will need to throw their hat in the ring and take part. ConSpare is instrumental in providing help to organisations struggling to find a solution and is playing a critical role in helping its customers achieve their goal of reducing their carbon footprint.”