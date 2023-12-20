Sutton and Kirkby shops are winners in Ashfield's best dressed window contest

Three businsesses from Sutton and Kirkby were among the winners in this year’s Ashfield Council best dressed window competition.

Businesses across Ashfield have been enticing shoppers into town centres by decorating their shop windows with festive scenes and all thing Christmassy during December.

Sutton florists Flowers by Lesley show off their festive window. Photo: Submitted

Councillors including the Coun Dale Grounds, the council chairman, visited the winners to present them with a coveted Discover Ashfield award and to see the displays.

Coun Grounds (Ash Ind) said: “It was great to see our retailers get in the Christmas spirit and help light up Ashfield

this festive period. It was great to meet the people who created the displays and have a chance to congratulate them on winning for 2023.

“We will continue to support retailers over Christmas by offering free parking throughout December with the goal of supporting local shops throughout the Christmas period.

Taylors of Kirkby with their award. Photo: Submitted

"I would like to say thank you to each and every one of the businesses that decorated their windows, you can’t help but smile when you see them.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, added: “It’s great to see everyone out shopping and supporting local business this Christmas.

"We have made it even easier with free parking to encourage more people into town.