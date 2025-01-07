Study reveals Mansfield has seen most new pubs and bars open in UK in last five years

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:33 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 14:03 GMT
New research has revealed that more new pubs and bars opened in Mansfield than anywhere else in the UK over the last five years.

The simple pub is one of the most recognisable places on the streets of Britain.

In addition to being an essential component of British culture, pubs are also well-known worldwide for their popularity. The UK offers charming buildings that have stood the test of time, and there is nothing that Brits love more than a trip down to their ‘local’ for a catch-up over a pint with friends.

However, it has been the case for some time now that the traditional British pub is in decline with more than 400 closing in England and Wales last year.

More new pubs and bars have opened in Mansfield than anywhere else in the UK in the last four years. Photo: OtherMore new pubs and bars have opened in Mansfield than anywhere else in the UK in the last four years. Photo: Other
However, a new study from SumUp, a provider of POS systems, has identified the UK towns cities where pubs and bars are seeing the largest increase, to prove that the high street is not dying but, in fact, changing.

Despite the research revealing a 2.6 per cent decrease in pubs and bars across the UK, when taking a closer look, the numbers reveal that in some towns and cities, pub culture is thriving.

And nowhere is that more the case than Mansfield with the number of new pubs and bars in the town increasing by 62.5 per cent between 2020 and 2024.

The new research from SumUp shows Mansfield top of the tree for new pubs and bars. Photo: SubmittedThe new research from SumUp shows Mansfield top of the tree for new pubs and bars. Photo: Submitted
The new research from SumUp shows Mansfield top of the tree for new pubs and bars. Photo: Submitted

A study spokesperson said: “Mansfield is officially home to most new pubs and bars between the years 2020 and 2024,.

"An impressive 25 new establishments have opened over the last five years.

“The demand for pubs in the area is also evident in Mansfield with searches for ‘pubs near me’ and 'open pubs near me’ up by 200 per cent.”

Mansfield also has reason smile in the retail sector too with the town in the top 10 nationally for high street retail growth in the last five years with the figures revealing a 30.4 per cent increase.

Your Chad has contacted Mansfield Council and Mansfield BID for comment.

