Here are 10 FREE activities to entertain your children in and around Mansfield and Ashfield this January

Here are the best workshops, craft activities and family fun days out in and around Mansfield and Ashfield.
Please check individual websites for details. Parking charges may apply for some of the events.
1. Free things to do with the children
We've found some of the best free activities to entertain the children this January. Photo: Parkwood Leisure
2. New play area at Sherwood Pines
Come along and enjoy the new play area "King John's Castle" at Sherwood Pines. This new play area is themed around King John’s Palace, which was historically located close to the current Sherwood Pines site and was used as a residence by several Kings, including Henry II, Richard I and even Edward I. Free, parking charges apply. Photo: Forestry England
3. Snowman Trail at Clumber Park
Discover a trail of twelve giant Snowman sculptures which can be found at iconic locations across the park, each decorated with designs inspired by the song The Twelve Days of Christmas. With themes of friendship, imagination and adventure, The Snowman™ is the ultimate winter story to explore with family and friends. So grab your snow boots, wrap up warm, and get ready to go on a magical journey. Map boards will be positioned around the park for visitors to follow, or pick up a paper copy of the map from the Laundry Yard shop or the Information Point for £1. The event runs until January 31 and is free (normal admission prices apply). Photo: Clumber Park NT
4. Mansfield Museum
Mansfield Museum is your home for creativity and learning in Mansfield. Everyone is welcome, especially families. It’s a place where kids can be curious, let off steam and get stuck in and the best part, admission is free. Photo: Chris Etchells
