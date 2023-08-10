Shoppers pay tribute to Mansfield store and staff as Wilko falls into administration

Wilko, Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Google Maps)

The firm, established in 1930, announced that it had filed notice of its intention to appoint administrators at the High Court last week.

The Mansfield store, selling household, DIY & homeware goods, is located on Clumber Street and has long-since been a popular shopping spot.

One Wilko shopper shared this photo of handwritten tributes at the front of the Clumber Street store.

Since the administration was announced, the community were quick to offer kind words of support for the staff and long-standing store.

Customers are welcome to leave handwritten messages to staff in a booklet at the front of the Mansfield store.

The page read ‘In light of recent events concerning Wilko – if you would like to show your support to our team members…

‘Please leave your comments below.’

Anonymous tributes from shoppers included: “A massive loss. Such a fab store and always lovely staff. Thinking of you all.”

And another message read: “A lovely team who deserve to keep their jobs.”

Staff left an additional note on the page urging shoppers to be considerate of team members during this “difficult” time.

Councillor Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “The news about Wilko is another blow for the high street.

“As one of Mansfield’s major stores will now close due to the economic situation.

“Wilko has served millions of people over the years in Mansfield and many shoppers will be sorry to see it go.

“We will continue to work with our partners and commercial agents to encourage any retail and business opportunity for the town centre.

“And look for innovative solutions for the the town through the Master Plan, Towns Fund projects and £20m Mansfield Connect scheme.

“These projects have the potential to bring transformational change in our local economy and respond to the changing needs of consumers.

“Shopping local has never been more important and the town centre is open for business this weekend.

“The local pound is vital to keeping stores open in Mansfield.”

Chad readers shared their support for staff.

Commenting on your Chad Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Gail Horsley said: “I have many friends who work for Wilko.

“So sad. End of an era.”

Kate Allsop said: “What a terrible thing. Wilko was our best shop as it had almost everything from stationary to household goods.

“More unemployment too.”

East Midlands chamber director of partnerships David Pearson said: “This is a very sad day for a great institution of the high street and our

thoughts are with the 12,000 people whose livelihoods are affected.

“Wilko has been a huge success story for the East Midlands, having opened its first store in Leicester 93 years ago and located its

headquarters in Nottinghamshire for the past half a century.

“But like many retailers it has faced a multitude of structural challenges amid the transition to online shopping and cost pressures.

“Wilko’s enormous popularity with customers, which has been evident in many comments by the general public since last week’s news about its