Shirebrook businessman among wealthiest in Midlands, according to 2023 Sunday Times Rich List

A Shirebrook businessman is among the wealthiest people in the Midlands, according to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.

Mike Ashley, owner of Shirebrook-based Sports Direct, was at number 59 in the overall list in 2022, but has moved up to 49th place this year thanks to a wealth increase of a cool £845 million.

The controversial entrepreneur is now worth £3.84 billion and third in the list for the midlands.

Mike Ashley

Stoke-on-Trent gambling giants Denise, John and Peter Coates and family, who founded Bet365, are the richest people in the midlands with a 2023 wealth of £8.795bn, up £158m on last year. They are ranked 16th in the overall list.

The list charts the wealth of the 350 richest people in the UK. Overall, the richest 350 in the UK this year are worth £796.459bn

The list is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, and other assets such as art and racehorses. There are 171 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, down six from 2022 – the first fall for 14 years.

Robert Watts, compiler of the list, said: "This year’s Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super rich is over.

“For the first time in 14 years we’ve seen the number of UK billionaires fall. Two years ago we raised concerns about an unsettling boom in the fortunes of the very wealthy that continued unchecked during the political instability around Brexit and the pandemic.

“This is not a crash, but there are household names who have lost vast sums over the past year. The bursting of the tech bubble, the end of rock-bottom interests and the jitters creeping through the banking industry have all taken their toll. The super rich don’t exist in a vacuum.

“Many small investors lost money in some of their overblown stock market floats. Many people also work for their businesses. Financial losses for billionaires can have implications for us all.”

UK’s top five wealthiest people, according to 2023 Sunday Times Rich List