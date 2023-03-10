Sales manager excited by new role at Bilsthorpe and Sutton housing developments

So says Claire Gibbins, who has been appointed sales manager for a new housing development near Mansfield.

Claire has been appointed to oversee Harron Homes’ developments in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, including Bilsthorpe Chase, off Kirklington Road, Bilsthorpe, Brierley Heath, off Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, and Shipley Lakeside, near Eastwood.

Claire, who is originally from Surrey, said: “I’ve been at Harron for only a short time, but I feel settled in already.”

Claire Gibbins, Harron Homes sales manager.

Her role is to make purchasing a home as smooth and rewarding as possible.

She said: “My favourite thing is seeing a buyer reserve a home; the sheer excitement on their faces as they lock in their reservation, or as they’re told about one of our helpful buyers schemes, is a lovely thing to witness.

“I have past experience as a sales adviser, project manager, sales director and sales manager, so I can bring multiple perspectives to bear upon my work here at Harron. My duties involve ensuring the developments look as good as possible, while also making sure our sales executives have everything they need to deliver high-quality customer experience.

“I’m really enjoying my time here at Harron Homes and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”