Rising stars of business in Mansfield area honoured at awards ceremony

A total of 11 awards were handed out at the event hosted by East Midlands Chamber, which runs the Generation Next network to support young people aged under 35 who are working in businesses across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

A key milestone in Generation Next’s calendar, the awards returned to Bustler Market in Derby on July 13 for an awards ceremony with a twist, featuring street food, cocktails, doughnuts and a DJ set from BeauJack.

The network used the space to exhibit a handful of local businesses, each founded by young entrepreneurs.

The award winners pose for a photo. (Image: submitted)

Among the winners was Sam Whetton, from Reika Bags, who won the environmental warrior award. Reika Bags, of Mansfield Road, Skegby, prides itself on designing practical bags using “endless innovation while causing no unnecessary harm”.

Meanwhile Ruby Birks, from Purpose Media, Maisies Way, South Normanton, took home the rising star award. The firm specialises in digital, web, creative and video to engage audiences.

Another big winner of the night was Joseph Bentley, founder and managing director of ACT Medical, who won entrepreneur of the year and innovation and technology accolades for his REACT technology, which he developed in his final year at Loughborough University.

The technology is designed to inflate inside a penetrating wound, using a balloon to provide direct internal pressure to the bleed site, to save lives from knife crime.

TV presenter, journalist and broadcaster Kirsty Shelts hosted the awards. (Photo: Mark Averill)

Lucy Robinson, chamber director of resources and Generation Next lead, said: “It was fantastic to return to Bustler Market for our awards ceremony this year and to bring the young business community together for this event.

“Each year we are blown away by the calibre of young talent and are so proud to not only be able to celebrate it, but also showcase it for the wider region to see the importance of investing in our young people.