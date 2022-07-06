Rhianna opens new beauty salon in Huthwaite

Rhianna Hook has launched Belle Moi, on Sutton Road, in a former cob shop just next to Huthwaite Plumbing and Heating.

It is a dream come true for the 26-year-old, who trained at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield and who has previously worked at a spa, for other people, and has also been self-employed, but renting a room in another business.

A proud Rhianna Hook inside her new salon, which is already proving popular.

She said: “I had wanted to open my own place eventually. I’ve got busy with clients who have followed me and with new customers too.

“I am trying to create a comfortable setting where people feel welcome,and I can provide excellent customer service.”

Belle Moi provides a range of beauty treatments, such as nails, lash lifts, massages, facials, waxing, and spray tans.

Rhianna said: “I hope one day to have another salon, somewhere where I can offer more services or have more therapists because at the moment, it’s just me.”