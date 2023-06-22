News you can trust since 1952
REVIEW: A 'sweet' stop at Mansfield's new tea franchise

It is great seeing new businesses in Mansfield, especially when they offer “sweet” treats with a varied menu catering for all tastes.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

Boba Shack, the new drink franchise, is the latest addition to Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

My visit marked my first time trying the signature ‘bubble tea’ and I was not disappointed.

The steady flow of crowds throughout my stay perfectly summed up its demand and popularity.

The best way to feel refreshed after a summer's day. Here is my blueberry and rainbow boba concoction. Photo: Phoebe CoxThe best way to feel refreshed after a summer's day. Here is my blueberry and rainbow boba concoction. Photo: Phoebe Cox
The best way to feel refreshed after a summer's day. Here is my blueberry and rainbow boba concoction. Photo: Phoebe Cox
The franchise, launched by Steve Smith and Philip Price, also has units in Chesterfield, Doncaster and Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

Boba Shack, referencing its inventive use of boba, sells a range of flavoured drinks from fruit teas to milkshakes, with a specific focus on flavour and personal flair.

Boba, referring to tapioca pearls – edible translucent spheres produced from tapioca, a starch made from the cassava root – is included in all drinks, in a variety of flavours.

I tried strawberry iced tea with popping boba for my first drink and then opted for a blueberry iced tea with rainbow bobas.

As a fruit-flavoured enthusiast, both went down a treat, but I definitely preferred the strawberry concoction.

But that is the beauty of the experience, as you can try endless combinations to find the right fit for you.

And with this warm weather, it is a great refreshment stop too.

It is an open and accessible venue, with helpful and friendly staff on hand to help.

From the assortment of coloured boba pots to the bright interior, there is a welcoming vibrancy to the place.

I will be sure to make use of my loyalty card and experiment with more combinations during my next outing.

