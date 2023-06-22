Boba Shack, the new drink franchise, is the latest addition to Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

My visit marked my first time trying the signature ‘bubble tea’ and I was not disappointed.

The steady flow of crowds throughout my stay perfectly summed up its demand and popularity.

The best way to feel refreshed after a summer's day. Here is my blueberry and rainbow boba concoction. Photo: Phoebe Cox

The franchise, launched by Steve Smith and Philip Price, also has units in Chesterfield, Doncaster and Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

Boba, referring to tapioca pearls – edible translucent spheres produced from tapioca, a starch made from the cassava root – is included in all drinks, in a variety of flavours.

I tried strawberry iced tea with popping boba for my first drink and then opted for a blueberry iced tea with rainbow bobas.

As a fruit-flavoured enthusiast, both went down a treat, but I definitely preferred the strawberry concoction.

But that is the beauty of the experience, as you can try endless combinations to find the right fit for you.

And with this warm weather, it is a great refreshment stop too.

It is an open and accessible venue, with helpful and friendly staff on hand to help.

From the assortment of coloured boba pots to the bright interior, there is a welcoming vibrancy to the place.