Retail giant Frasers Group unveil plans to move HQ away from Shirebrook

Retail giant Frasers Group has a lease on its premises in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, including a distribution centre and head office until 2034. But Frasers has now submitted its plans for a global headquarters campus in Ansty in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Fraser Group global headquarters plans in the West Midlands by architect Grimshaw.

A spokesperson for Frasers Group said: "We have worked closely with local partners to develop proposals for a global headquarters campus at Ansty. This would deliver a well-located, world-class platform to further bolster our elevation strategy, sector-leading ecosystem and growth ambitions. A planning application has now been submitted and we will continue to work with our partners through the planning process."