Job fears in Shirebrook as Sports Direct eyes new headquarters 70 miles away in Warwickshire
Sports Direct could scrap its headquarters in Shirebook after plans aiming to future-proof the business were unveiled by its parent company – sparking fears from concerned workers about the future of their roles.
The retail giant has been based on Meadow Lane, Shirebrook – the former site of Shirebrook Colliery – since 2005, but is reportedly keen to create a global headquarters.
Parent company Frasers Group, which also runs Flannels and USC, has confirmed to the BBC it was ‘exploring options’ for a new Sports Direct site.
It has outlined plans for a development by Junction 2 of the M6, on the edge of Coventry, featuring a multi-million-pound distribution hub with a new head office, retail space, a hotel, restaurant and conference facilities.
Most Popular
It is hoped the site will be up and running by 2029.
A Frasers Group spokesman told the BBC: "To accelerate the business’ growth and support our future, we are exploring options for a potential new site.
“The proposals remain subject to a planning process and, if approved, would take a significant number of years to complete.
“The current headquarters in Shirebrook has a lease that runs until 2034.”
However, a staff member at Shirebrook, where about 4,000 people are employed, said many workers were concerned about the future of their jobs.