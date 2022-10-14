The retail giant has been based on Meadow Lane, Shirebrook – the former site of Shirebrook Colliery – since 2005, but is reportedly keen to create a global headquarters.

Parent company Frasers Group, which also runs Flannels and USC, has confirmed to the BBC it was ‘exploring options’ for a new Sports Direct site.

It has outlined plans for a development by Junction 2 of the M6, on the edge of Coventry, featuring a multi-million-pound distribution hub with a new head office, retail space, a hotel, restaurant and conference facilities.

The Sports Direct headquarters in Shirebrook.

It is hoped the site will be up and running by 2029.

A Frasers Group spokesman told the BBC: "To accelerate the business’ growth and support our future, we are exploring options for a potential new site.

“The proposals remain subject to a planning process and, if approved, would take a significant number of years to complete.

“The current headquarters in Shirebrook has a lease that runs until 2034.”