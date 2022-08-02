Refurbished Mansfield venue hosts first major corporate event

The venue is run by entrepreneurs and friends Jordan Miles and Connor Doran and has undergone a transformation since the pair took it on, including a new bar area and redecorated rooms.

It has already taken more than 100 wedding bookings for 2023, but is now also being booked for corporate events for this year and next.

It has just hosted a prestigious event for the IT and data department of the Shirebrook-based Frasers Group, which owns a number of brands including Sports Direct, Flannels, Missguided and department store chain House of Fraser.

Guests enjoyed the outdoor space at the front of Carr Bank Wedding and Events Venue, which looks over Carr Bank Park.

One of the highlights was a hog roast from Hoggy’s Grill, run by former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard.

Simon Palmer, technology xirector at Frasers Group, said: “We had a great time, everyone loved it. The venue was perfect for our talented team to get together for a summer social. It was a great night for an amazing team, and it was topped off with some fantastic food and brilliant entertainment.”

Jordan said: “We are delighted our venue, next to the stunning Carr Bank Park, provided a wonderful backdrop for a corporate event for one of the most well-known companies in the UK, and especially one that is one of our area’s largest employers.”

Balloon modelling was a hit at the event, with children and adults alike.

The event also had children’s entertainment, magic tricks from magician Paul Grundle, music from Will Hay Guitar, and an official photographer, Kimberley Hill.

Smiles all round as the guests partied.

Food was served up by former England cricketer Matthew Hoggard.