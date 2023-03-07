Popular Sutton shop closes with promise of taking 'candles and cake' on the road

Her shop, which was on Fackley Road, Teversal, has now closed its doors as the business owner aims to “rebrand” and change the structure of her business.

A closing-down sale over the weekend saw shoppers flock to support, as all stock went as she closed the doors for the final time.

Chantelle, with her sister Danielle.

After moving to Pilsbury, Chantelle said she now has space to work from home and change the structure of her business.

She said: “While this decision has not been easy, I am looking forward to the future with a positive outlook.

“The idea is to rebrand with a new website and run this business from home.

“I would like to be involved with artisan markets and take this on the road too, especially our regular candles and cake event.

“It is basically a pop-up tearoom and it would be great to keep that and take it on the road. It was very popular.

“Sadly, we know everyone’s costs have gone up and that is the same for us.

“We have built such a supportive and loyal customer base, and I am thankful for everyone who shops with us.

“We will be selling our lovely little shop, full of memories. But I am grateful for the memories that I have made while running Teversal Village Candle Company.

“I am excited to see what the future holds. I also want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for your loyalty and support over the years.

“I have absolutely loved creating the business from scratch – it’s been such a challenge, but one that has taught me a lot and I have enjoyed growing with it.

“It’s been an amazing journey. This is definitely not the end, just a new beginning.”