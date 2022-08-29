Popular Nuthall restaurant comes out on top at national curry awards
A well-loved Indian restaurant in Nuthall has done the area proud after triumphing in the English Curry Awards 2022.
The top restaurants and takeaways from across the country came together in celebration of the curry industry at the Birmingham Airport NEC on August 22.
The black-tie ceremony recognised the hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts of England’s best curry establishment and professionals that create and serve delicious dishes at an excellent standard.
Nawaab Saab was declared Curry Restaurant of the Year for the East Midlands.
The eatery in Nuthall is no stranger to awards, having been crowned Outstanding Restaurant of the Year at the 2021 awards.
Awards organiser Yasmin Mahmood said the standard was incredibly high this year.
He added: “We were honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.
“Each one of them is a true reflection of the boundless talent in this industry.”