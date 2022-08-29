Popular Nuthall restaurant comes out on top at national curry awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nawaab Saab restaurant in Nuthall.

The top restaurants and takeaways from across the country came together in celebration of the curry industry at the Birmingham Airport NEC on August 22.

The black-tie ceremony recognised the hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts of England’s best curry establishment and professionals that create and serve delicious dishes at an excellent standard.

Nawaab Saab was declared Curry Restaurant of the Year for the East Midlands.

The eatery in Nuthall is no stranger to awards, having been crowned Outstanding Restaurant of the Year at the 2021 awards.

Awards organiser Yasmin Mahmood said the standard was incredibly high this year.

He added: “We were honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English curry industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.