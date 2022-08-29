News you can trust since 1952
New Sunday bus service between Kimberley and Hucknall to start in October

A new Sunday service between Kimberley and Hucknall is one of the new changes being made to services by bus operator Trentbarton this autumn.

By Lucy Roberts
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:32 pm
Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton managing director. Photo: Lionel Heap
The company is making a number of changes to its network and services to adapt to post-pandemic patterns of customer travel.

Trentbarton says for its 20 and 21, Amberline, Black Cat and Connect C1/C2 routes, a new network centred on Ilkeston and Heanor will provide half-hourly links between the towns, with hourly extensions at each end.

The new network will provide a link to Hucknall train station and tram stop from the Kimberley and Watnall areas.

A new Sunday service between Langley Mill and Hucknall will be introduced.

Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton managing director, said: “The bus sector was hit very hard by the pandemic, the lockdowns and the persistent negative messages about the potential spreading of coronavirus on public transport.

“We have been talking to the local councils for several weeks about the changes we needed to consider to ensure a sustainable and commercially viable network.

“Through these discussions, some at-risk areas or journeys are being financially supported by central and local government.

"Because of this we have been able to retain more of the network than would otherwise have been possible.

“The network review also enabled us to make some improvements to various routes, looking at putting more journeys on at key times for workers and improving reliability so we run on time even more of the time.”

