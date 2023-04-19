Plans unveiled by lead developers for more than 300 newbuild homes in Sutton

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have shared plans to build 322 properties as part of a brand-new housing development in Sutton.

The 33.35-acre site on Beck Lane, known at The Hawthorns, is set to become the latest of the leading housebuilders’ developments in the region.

All properties being built are aimed at a variety of homebuyers, including first time buyers, growing families and downsizers alike.

A computer-generated street scene of David Wilson Homes, The Hawthorns

Plans also show that developers will provide on-site open space for public leisure.

Barratt Homes North Midlands submitted plans to provide 176 of the properties, including 20 “affordable homes” for rent or shared ownership, with a selection of two, three and four bedrooms.

David Wilson Homes East Midlands will deliver 146 of the proposed homes, including 12 "affordable properties” for rent or shared ownership, ranging from two to five bedrooms.

A computer-generated street scene of Barratt Homes' The Hawthorns.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled bring quality new homes to the thriving market town of Sutton.

“We pride ourselves on our placemaking values, and strive to create developments which residents can feel proud to call home amongst communities that promote happiness, health and well-being.”

John Reddington, managing director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to receive approval from Ashfield Council for our plans to develop this exciting new site on Beck Lane.

“The development will bring to the area a range of home styles.

“Residents will be within easy reach of the fantastic amenities Sutton and Mansfield have to offer.”

A spokesman for the developers said as part of the planning agreement for the new development, more than £1.5 million will be injected into community facilities and infrastructure.

Contributions of more than £1.1 million will go towards local primary school education.

With an additional £174,524 to healthcare, more than £156,000 towards the improvements of bus stops, bus services and taster tickets, and £29,000 allocated to highway improvements.

The first properties for sale will launch at the beginning of spring, providing prospective buyers with an opportunity to secure a new property.

