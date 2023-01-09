A Mansfield funeral directors has re-opened after months of “extensive” refurbishment – with a brand-new chapel – as the business promises “high-quality” service for customers.

Ken Gregory and Sons on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was temporarily closed on September 20, 2022 for an extensive refurbishment.

The team continued to operate from the Ken Gregory and Sons branch in Dalestorth Road, Sutton.

Hayley Johnson, Ken Gregory and Sons Funeral Directors’ business leader, said the refurbishment has brought the business up to date and will ensure the team can deliver a ‘high-quality service’ to customers.

She said: “New lighting and new furniture will create a comfortable and welcoming reception area and arrangement rooms.

“The full extent of the refurbishment includes a new service chapel to accommodate funeral services, two new intimate chapels of rest and a new ground floor arranging room.

“Extensive work also includes a redecoration, new carpets and furniture, and a cold storage for care of the deceased.”

Ken Gregory and Son’s funeral homes can be found in Kirkby, Sutton, Mansfield and Nottingham.

1. Back in business Hayley Johnson (business leader) and Ann Hilton (funeral service arranger). Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Part of the team Ken Gregory & Sons funeral directors re-opens after extensive refurbishment. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Changes Changes include a redecoration, new carpets and new furniture. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. 'Homely' decor One of the refurbished rooms. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales