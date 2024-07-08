The former Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Mansfield has been transformed into a Salvation Army charity shop.

The Italian-American franchise, which was situated on the Portland Retail Park, closed its doors in June 2020 during a period of branch closures.

Claire Hynes, manager of the donation centre, expressed her enthusiasm about their new site.

Claire said: “We are excited to be able to support the local Salvation Army located on Victoria Street in Mansfield.

“We want this site to be a huge part of the community.”

The donation centre offers a collection and delivery service. For free collections, call 01623 889000.

Items for sale include adult and children’s clothing, Bric-a-brack, household items, books, and a variety of electrical appliances and games.

Claire expressed her gratitude for the support of volunteers in sourcing donations and helping to get the centre up and running.

A Salvation Army is situated on Victoria Street in Mansfield, providing social support, including assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The new donation centre will open on Thursday, July 18, at 10am.

1 . New Mansfield Salvation Army donation centre New Mansfield Salvation Army donation centre and shop opens in Mansfield this July. Carol Staniforth, area retail collector, Claire Hynes, donation centre manager and Kerry England, assistant manager.Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Preparation Getting the store ready for its opening day on July 18.Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Portland Retail Park Lewis Griffiths stocking the electrical shelves at the Portland Retail Park site.Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales