The former Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Mansfield has been transformed into a Salvation Army charity shop.
The Italian-American franchise, which was situated on the Portland Retail Park, closed its doors in June 2020 during a period of branch closures.
Claire Hynes, manager of the donation centre, expressed her enthusiasm about their new site.
Claire said: “We are excited to be able to support the local Salvation Army located on Victoria Street in Mansfield.
“We want this site to be a huge part of the community.”
The donation centre offers a collection and delivery service. For free collections, call 01623 889000.
Items for sale include adult and children’s clothing, Bric-a-brack, household items, books, and a variety of electrical appliances and games.
Claire expressed her gratitude for the support of volunteers in sourcing donations and helping to get the centre up and running.
A Salvation Army is situated on Victoria Street in Mansfield, providing social support, including assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness.
The new donation centre will open on Thursday, July 18, at 10am.