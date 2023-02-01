Revamped pet store in Mansfield includes special 'village' for smaller animals

Pets At Home has opened its doors to a new-look store at Portland Retail Park, offering what it calls “the ultimate experience for pet owners and their pets, all under one roof”.

The ‘village’ has been designed with small animals, such as hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits, in mind, ensuring there is plenty of room for them to play, hide, eat and sleep.

The refurbished store also houses an aquatic centre, which is home to a range of fish and accessories.

General manager Sue Dale at the revamped Pets At Home store at Portland Retail Park in Mansfield.

And a team of specialist pet care advisers is on hand to support pet owners with free advice. The advisers are armed with information on topics such as subscriptions to flea and worm treatments, weight checks, nutritional consultations and coat and harness fitting services for dogs.

Sue Dale, store general manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome our customers and their pets into our revamped pet care centre.

“We really do offer everything you need to keep pets happy, healthy and safe.

"Whether it’s help with fitting a harness for your dog or organising your cat’s diet, our team is always available to offer expert advice, support and guidance.”

The Pets At Home pet care centre in Mansfield has been given a makeover.

New owners of puppies and kittens are also catered for, through the Pets At Home brand’s free VIP Puppy And Kitten Club. You can join the thousands of pet owners who are already getting tailored advice and offers to help them through their pet’s first year.

Pet owners in Mansfield can keep up to date with the latest store news and offers by following its Facebook page.

Pets At Home is the UK’s leading pet care business, providing everything from food and accessories to veterinary care through Vets4Pets and Companion Care, and also grooming services through The Groom Room.

The Mansfield store is one of 450 Pets At Home centres across the country. It is open Mondays-Fridays, from 9am-8pm, Saturdays, from 9am-7pm, and Sundays, from 10am-4pm.

