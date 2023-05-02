Photos: New look for Mansfield pub following 'refreshing' refurbishment

A popular Mansfield pub has reopened with a “refreshed” new look following a £115,000 investment.

The Golden Eagle, located near Sherwood Oaks Business Park on Oakleaf Close, has seen the introduction of new wallpaper, stylish lighting, updated seating, and uplifting colour palettes.

With an updated bar area and investment in team training, the pub has now officially reopened with a fresh new look.

Liam Bastabel, general manager of The Golden Eagle, said, “We are so excited to open the doors of The Golden Eagle and to show our guests the final results of our refresh.

“We have invested more than £115,000 into breathing new life into the venue.

“Our pub is the perfect location for a pitstop before or after visiting the local retail sites and is much loved by its regulars. We can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

For more information about the pub, its facilities and menu, readers can visit their website at goldeneaglemansfield.co.uk/our-pub

1 . Meet the team Staff pose for a photo as the site reopens after a 'refreshing' refurbishment. Photo: The Relationship Photo Sales

2 . Now open Situated on the edge of Mansfield, the Golden Eagle pub has a family-friendly feel and a beer garden, complete with a pool table. The pub is ideally situated for visitors and workers to the nearby retail site. Photo: The Relationship Photo Sales

3 . What's on the menu? The pub offers a varied menu of pub favourites and a traditional Sunday Roast each week, all served with fluffy mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy. Photo: The Relationship Photo Sales

4 . Interior design The pub’s refresh has seen the introduction of new wallpaper, stylish lighting, updated seating, and uplifting colour palettes. Photo: The Relationship Photo Sales

