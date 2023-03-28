A Mansfield hair salon established more than 30 years ago has reopened after an extensive refurbishment, now offering nails, lashes and brow treatments.

2nd Generation, on Bancroft Lane, is owned and managed by Dallas Seamer from Mansfield.

Dallas works alongside her colleague Kelly Moore, offering additional treatments at the salon, including nail, lashes and brow appointments.

Dallas said: “My mum was a hairdresser, which is why I am a second-generation hairdresser. That is where the name came from.

"It feels like I have been here forever, with lots of lovely regular customers. We are seeing new customers now too, which is really exciting.

“In some ways, it feels like I have started again, but it is really exciting to develop the business in this way.”

The salon, which opened in 1991, is open Wednesdays-SaturdayS.

Dallas said appointments can be flexible with late-night openings provided if needed.

She said reduced prices are on offer for nails, brows and lashes every Friday afternoon, as Dallas is currently training to administrate other beauty treatments.

“We are very grateful for all the support, both in the salon and on social media,” said Dallas.

