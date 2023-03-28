News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield salon 2nd Generation hair and beauty opens after refurbishment. Kelly Moore and Dallas Seamer.

PHOTOS: Mansfield long-standing salon re-opens after refurbishment

A Mansfield hair salon established more than 30 years ago has reopened after an extensive refurbishment, now offering nails, lashes and brow treatments.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:39 BST

2nd Generation, on Bancroft Lane, is owned and managed by Dallas Seamer from Mansfield.

Dallas works alongside her colleague Kelly Moore, offering additional treatments at the salon, including nail, lashes and brow appointments.

Dallas said: “My mum was a hairdresser, which is why I am a second-generation hairdresser. That is where the name came from.

"It feels like I have been here forever, with lots of lovely regular customers. We are seeing new customers now too, which is really exciting.

“In some ways, it feels like I have started again, but it is really exciting to develop the business in this way.”

The salon, which opened in 1991, is open Wednesdays-SaturdayS.

Dallas said appointments can be flexible with late-night openings provided if needed.

She said reduced prices are on offer for nails, brows and lashes every Friday afternoon, as Dallas is currently training to administrate other beauty treatments.

“We are very grateful for all the support, both in the salon and on social media,” said Dallas.

Dallas and Kelly work together, offering brow, lashes, and nail appointments alongside hair treatments.

Dallas with a regular customer. The salon opened in 1991, and Dallas thanked regular customers for their continued support.

The salon has been serving Mansfield for more than three decades. Dallas said anyone is welcome to book in for treatment and have a chat, as doors are open Wednesday to Saturday with flexible appointments available.

Dallas said it feels like a 'new beginning' for the salon.

